Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

DREUF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

