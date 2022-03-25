DubaiCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018362 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001137 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

