DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 1,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $535.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
