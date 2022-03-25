DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 1,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.