Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as high as C$3.40. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 19,253 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$130.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

