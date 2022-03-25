Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $13,579.16 and $62,993.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

