E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,052. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

