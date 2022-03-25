Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.06. Eaton has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

