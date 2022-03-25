Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.