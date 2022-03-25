ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a growth of 785.5% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOHO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 34,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,825. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. ECMOHO has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

