EDC Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $460,146.33 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 96.1% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $460,146.33 and approximately $407.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,359.65 or 0.99949121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00063639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.