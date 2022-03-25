Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.39

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.39 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 77.40 ($1.02). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 287,917 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider William Hill acquired 13,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,021.55 ($13,193.19). Also, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($13,132.91).

About Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

