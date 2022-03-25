Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.75). 27,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.75).
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.60.
Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile (LON:EIG)
