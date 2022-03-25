Electroneum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265,580.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $108.92 million and approximately $265,580.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,915,964,373 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

