Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

