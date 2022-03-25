Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elis has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

