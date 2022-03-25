Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elis has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.
Elis Company Profile (Get Rating)
