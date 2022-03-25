Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.06. Embraer shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 15,803 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Embraer alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.