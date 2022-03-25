Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.06. Embraer shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 15,803 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
