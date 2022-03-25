Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 735,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $98.56. 142,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,482. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

