ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 1,863.6% in March

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 1,863.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENGGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

