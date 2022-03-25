Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 674,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enbridge by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 53,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,150. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.