Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 67,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,412. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $830.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.