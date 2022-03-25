Energi One Day Trading Volume Tops $444,032.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $36.35 million and approximately $444,032.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00188269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.66 or 0.00402869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,324,345 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

