Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.
ENFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Enfusion stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.
Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
