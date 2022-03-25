Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Enfusion stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

