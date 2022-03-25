Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 263,354 shares.The stock last traded at $11.72 and had previously closed at $15.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

