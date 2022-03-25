Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.97

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.97 and traded as low as $31.75. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 2,656 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

