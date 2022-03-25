Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,322. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.17 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.37%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.