Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in March

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENGIY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 300,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,515. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

