Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.46

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.46 ($13.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.48). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.68), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,039.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,039.46.
Entain PLC (GVC.L) Company Profile (LON:GVC)
