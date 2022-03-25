EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 7,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

About EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, and quantaREV. The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

