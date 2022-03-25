Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,226. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.