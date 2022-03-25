Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,226. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $37.20.
Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
