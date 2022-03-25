Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of EQX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.92. 203,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,122. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

