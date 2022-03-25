Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 25th (AMCR, ANSS, APG, AVY, DROOF, INVVY, ISRG, MODD, REE, TRFPF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 25th:

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amcor plc alerts:

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Capital Markets issued a sell rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.