Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 25th (AMCR, ANSS, APG, AVY, DROOF, INVVY, ISRG, MODD, REE, TRFPF)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 25th:

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Capital Markets issued a sell rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

