Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (AACAY, ACC, ACIU, ADYEY, AIRYY, ANPDF, APTX, ARKAY, ARSUF, ASAZY)

Equities Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Friday, March 25th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €21.00 ($23.08) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €17.50 ($19.23).

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $458.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $430.00.

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €50.00 ($54.95). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43).

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,075 ($14.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48).

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €87.00 ($95.60) to €105.00 ($115.38). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$5.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12).

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

