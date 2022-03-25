Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,372,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

