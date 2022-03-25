Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ELS opened at $72.69 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 101.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

