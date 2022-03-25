Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ESKEF stock remained flat at $$224.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Esker has a 1-year low of $224.97 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.80.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Esker in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a €410.00 ($450.55) target price on the stock.

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

