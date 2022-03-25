ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 18,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 796,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

