Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$23.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.