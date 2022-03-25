Etherisc DIP Token Price Reaches $0.0528 on Major Exchanges (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $189,907.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,995,512 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

