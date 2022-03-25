Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 6.6%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.08 and last traded at $131.64. Approximately 28,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,947,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.96.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,388,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

