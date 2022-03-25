Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.60. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 470 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETCMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.27) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.