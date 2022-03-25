Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

