Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.
Shares of EVLO stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.