Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.34. 2,583,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,650,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. Apple has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

