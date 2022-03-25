Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,576. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.