Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $231.10 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

