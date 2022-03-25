Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $97.13 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $97.13 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,444,116 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

