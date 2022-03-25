EverRise 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $840,335.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, EverRise has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EverRise has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and approximately $840,335.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000174 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

