Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading Up 2.6%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

