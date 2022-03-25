ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.04. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,698. ExlService has a 1-year low of $86.01 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

