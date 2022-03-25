Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.