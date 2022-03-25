Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,759. Experian has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

